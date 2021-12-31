Paso Robles News|Friday, December 31, 2021
Governor signs executive order extending price gouging protections 

Posted: 5:45 am, December 31, 2021 by News Staff
Gavin Newsom affordable housing

Official photo of California Governor Gavin Newsom.

Order supports ongoing recovery efforts in counties severely impacted by wildfires

– Governor Gavin Newsom this week signed an executive order that supports ongoing recovery efforts in counties severely impacted by wildfires by extending various prohibitions on price gouging.

The order also allows state-level prohibitions in other counties, where recovery efforts are further along, to expire, allowing local officials to enact similar protections if deemed necessary.

A copy of the Governor’s executive order can be found here.

Comments

