Police identify suspect in graffiti, vandalism case

SLOPD seeking information

– On Monday at 8:34 am, San Luis Obispo Police Department received a call from a citizen who was walking on a path adjacent to the train tracks near Poinsettia in the Arbors neighborhood. The citizen reported they saw a male holding a can of white spray paint and a short time later, they saw fresh graffiti on the path, as well as in a nearby tunnel that goes under the train tracks and connects to the Spanish Oaks neighborhood. Officers patrolled the area extensively on foot but were unable to locate the suspect. Officers did locate twelve areas where the same graffiti “tag” was painted on street signs, in the tunnel, and on concrete walls.

Later the same afternoon, an officer on patrol saw two males walking on Santa Rosa Street approaching the Olive Street intersection. One of the males was wearing a jacket that was painted with the same graffiti “tag” that was found by officers earlier in the morning. The male was also holding a skateboard that was painted with the “tag” on the underside of the board. The officer detained the male who was identified as 19-year-old Benjamin Cain of San Luis Obispo.

San Luis Obispo Police Department received an additional report of graffiti vandalism on Monday at French Park when an additional twelve locations were found with the same “tag” throughout the park and the surrounding neighborhood.

The charge of PC 594(b)(1) is being requested for filing against Cain. SLOPD is seeking any additional locations where the graffiti “tag” may be painted in the city. To report the locations, contact, Officer Amaya at (805) 594-8079.

