Grand opening of new ‘Mighty Munchkins’ indoor play zone happening Jan. 17

All children ages infant to 5 years are invited to join the fun

– Mighty Munchkins Indoor Playzone is celebrating its grand opening with a ribbon-cutting ceremony and open-play session from 11 a.m. – 2 p.m. Jan. 17 at 715 6th St. in Paso Robles. This family-friendly event offers playtime for children ages infant to 5 years old for a special discounted price of $5 per child. The ceremony is organized in partnership with the Paso Robles Chamber of Commerce and the Atascadero Chamber of Commerce and will feature special guest City Councilwoman Maria Elena Garcia.

Attendees to Friday’s event can enter a drawing onsite for the chance to win a free birthday party at the Indoor Playzone for up to eight guests, gift certificates, punch cards, Mighty Munchkins T-shirts and other prizes.

Mighty Munchkins Playzone is a local and family-owned business creating a safe play space for children. The play area offers families the opportunity to engage in fun activities that promote exercise and safety as children work on their coordination and fine motor skills. The recently renovated space features brightly colored soft-play arches, blocks, pads, slides, and ball pits that are foam-padded and specifically designed for crawlers to toddlers and preschoolers. Mighty Munchkins also offers another set of play equipment as a party rental for events throughout San Luis Obispo County.

The company was founded first as a rental service for children’s parties in February 2019 by Paso Robles mom Gabriela Tapar. As a parent of an active toddler, Gabriela invested in the soft play equipment for her son Nico at home as a way to keep him actively engaged in play while also being safe. “I loved the effect it had on my son so much, that I decided to share it with the community,” she said. Soon, Gabriela was booking rentals for the play equipment at more and more parties and local events such as the Atascadero Fourth of July Bluegrass Freedom Festival and the California Mid-State Fair.

“At that point, I knew the Mighty Munchkins equipment provided a much-needed play space for local kiddos,” Gabriela said. “So I decided to offer a second set of play equipment in a dedicated play area location in Paso Robles.” And thus, Mighty Munchkins Indoor Playzone was born. Mighty Munchkins Soft Play Equipment Rentals are also still available. The playzone itself is also available to reserve as a rental space for private parties.

The indoor play area also offers special sessions for open play, storytime, kids yoga, craft and sensory time and much more. Puzzles, blocks, and toys designed to improve fine motor skills are also available in the back. Parents are welcome to play with their kids or have the choice to relax in a special seating area in the front of the space, complete with a charging station for cell phones. Socks are required for the play equipment.

Soft-play encourages gross motor development where kids can work on stepping, climbing, crawling, jumping and rolling. Having an open space with good sensory lighting can provide just the sensory-motor diet needed to move and learn. With movement can come speech and language skills as well as education.

Fine motor skills involve the use of the small muscles that control their hands and fingers. Fine motor skills will develop and improve as kids move through childhood. The best part is, at Mighty Munchkins, children learn these skills while having fun.

For more information on admission prices, rentals and operation hours, please visit https://mightymunchkinsplayzone.com/ or follow along on the Mighty Munchkins Facebook page at facebook.com/MightyMunchkinsPlayzone/.

