Paso Robles News|Friday, August 11, 2023
You are here: Home » Community » Grand opening set for Paso Robles Teen Center
  • Follow Us!

Grand opening set for Paso Robles Teen Center 

Posted: 6:48 am, August 11, 2023 by News Staff
Centennial park paso robles

Centennial Park in Paso Robles.

Grand opening scheduled for Monday, Aug. 21

– The Paso Robles Recreation Services Department has announced the inauguration of the new Paso Robles Teen Center at Centennial Park.

The grand opening event, combined with an open house, is scheduled for Monday, Aug. 21, from 2 to 5 p.m. All are welcome to attend and participate.

Positioned between Lewis Middle School and Paso Robles High School, the center stands as a cost-free facility designed to provide various amenities for students ranging from 6th to 12th grade. These amenities include video games, a music area, a pool table, a small cafe, and more.

Furthermore, the center will leverage the nearby full-court gymnasium for drop-in basketball and other sporting activities. Participants are advised that the center functions as a non-custodial program, meaning while attendees are required to sign in, the staff does not monitor their arrivals and departures.

The center’s operating hours will be from Monday to Thursday, extending after-school hours until 5 p.m.

The center will be housed within the gym building at Centennial Park, located at 600 Nickerson Drive, Paso Robles.

The establishment and functioning of the Teen Center have been made possible through the contributions of the REC Foundation, Justin Vineyards & Winery LLC, and the Townsend Public Affairs.

Click here for more information.

 

Share To Social Media
fb-share-icon
Tweet
fb-share-icon

Comments

Posted in:  Community
About the author: News Staff

The news staff of the Paso Robles Daily News wrote or edited this story from local contributors and press releases. The news staff can be reached at info@pasoroblesdailynews.com.