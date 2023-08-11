Grand opening set for Paso Robles Teen Center

– The Paso Robles Recreation Services Department has announced the inauguration of the new Paso Robles Teen Center at Centennial Park.

The grand opening event, combined with an open house, is scheduled for Monday, Aug. 21, from 2 to 5 p.m. All are welcome to attend and participate.

Positioned between Lewis Middle School and Paso Robles High School, the center stands as a cost-free facility designed to provide various amenities for students ranging from 6th to 12th grade. These amenities include video games, a music area, a pool table, a small cafe, and more.

Furthermore, the center will leverage the nearby full-court gymnasium for drop-in basketball and other sporting activities. Participants are advised that the center functions as a non-custodial program, meaning while attendees are required to sign in, the staff does not monitor their arrivals and departures.

The center’s operating hours will be from Monday to Thursday, extending after-school hours until 5 p.m.

The center will be housed within the gym building at Centennial Park, located at 600 Nickerson Drive, Paso Robles.

The establishment and functioning of the Teen Center have been made possible through the contributions of the REC Foundation, Justin Vineyards & Winery LLC, and the Townsend Public Affairs.

