Grand jury releases report on detention, psychiatric facilities in SLO County

–The State of California requires county grand juries to inspect all detention facilities within their county on a yearly basis. Since incarcerated persons may be sent to the San Luis Obispo County Psychiatric Health Facility (PHF), this facility is now routinely inspected. In this report, the 2021-2022 San Luis Obispo County Grand Jury presents the results of continued reporting of the county’s PHF efforts to control altercations.

The 2019-2020 County Grand Jury toured PHF and interviewed staff members as part of its annual routine inspection. During the inspection grand jurors inquired as to the frequency of behavior problems. Jury members learned of staff concerns regarding a variety of physical altercations among inmates, who are now patients, despite patient checks that occur every 15 minutes, 24 hours per day. Data reflecting recorded behavior problems were solicited. These data are normally collected as part of standard procedure. The San Luis Obispo Board of Supervisors approved a contract (August 2019) for additional security staff. The jury wanted to determine whether the additional personnel would positively impact the data reported for altercations at PHF. Data shows additional personnel positively impacted altercations at PHF.

The full transcript of grand jury reports is available to view here.

