Grant to fund section of trail connecting Morro Bay, Cayucos

New segment will be part of the California Coastal Trail

– The California Transportation Commission recently approved a $7.4 million grant that will fund the construction of a multi-use trail segment connecting Morro Bay and Cayucos along the west side of Highway 1.

The new 1.25-mile pathway will result in a more than 10-mile bike route, four miles already existing in Cayucos and more than five miles in Morro Bay.

This new segment will be part of the California Coastal Trail and will have close-up ocean views. It will create a safe pedestrian and bicycle connection between these communities where today, the path requires walking and riding on Highway 1 next to high-speed traffic. Improvements to adjacent bike routes (parking, signs, striping) are included in this project. “We owe thanks to San Luis Obispo Council of Governments (SLOCOG), the City of Morro Bay, and Caltrans for their continued support and guidance,” said County of San Luis Obispo Parks and Recreation Planner Elizabeth Kavanaugh, who has managed the trail project for the past decade.

Through a survey in May, 85% of residents in Morro Bay and Cayucos said they would walk or bike the trail when completed.

District 2 Supervisor Bruce Gibson said:

“I’m beyond excited to see funding coming for their long-awaited project. The connector will provide a unique opportunity for residents and visitors alike to enjoy our incomparable coastline. This project has it all – a chance to enjoy nature with healthy outdoor exercise, an alternative to driving a busy highway, and a world-class coastal access that will boost our visitor-serving economy.”

District 3 Supervisor Dawn Ortiz-Legg said:

“The ability to increase trail connectivity in SLO County increases healthy lifestyle options as well as boosts tourism. We appreciate the California Transportation Commission working with SLO County on all transportation grants.”

Director of Parks and Recreation Nick Franco said,

“Morro Bay and Cayucos are both popular destinations for many outdoor activities and this project will provide a safe and scenic non-motorized way to travel on the expanded California Coastal Trail between these two wonderful coastal communities.”

Executive Director SLOCOG Pete Rodgers said:

“This project closes a gap in the pedestrian and bicycling network by connecting the communities of Cayucos and Morro Bay. We couldn’t be happier to see this longstanding regional priority move forward.”

