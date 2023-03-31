Paso Robles News|Friday, March 31, 2023
Grant to support creation of nine affordable homes on Vine Street 

Posted: 6:04 am, March 31, 2023 by News Staff
Photo (left to right): Mike Chen, 1st VP / Senior Relationship Manager; Sadie Strain, Business Banker; Brooks Wise, Executive VP / Regional President; Nicholas Rasmussen, Habitat for Humanity SLO County CEO; Sarah Santana, VP / Senior Relationship Manager; Matt Allen, SVP/Director of Commercial Banking; and Dawn Smith, Habitat for Humanity SLO County Director of Development

Pacific Premier Bank donates $15,000 to Habitat for Humanity SLO County

Pacific Premier Bank recently donated $15,000 to Habitat for Humanity SLO County to support its affordable housing program. This grant will support the creation of 9 affordable homes on Vine Street in Paso Robles.

“Supporting Habitat for Humanity is yet another example of how Pacific Premier Bank lives its values,” said Regional President for Pacific Premier Bank Brooks Wise. “Collaborating with organizations like Habitat for Humanity is a natural fit as we help strengthen the communities we serve.”

“Our goal is simple: partner with local families who seek the strength, stability, and independence that homeownership provides. As we begin construction on our Vine Street Project in Paso Robles, Pacific Premier Bank is actively contributing to transforming lives in SLO County. Habitat for Humanity SLO County is continually grateful for their ongoing dedication to affordable housing, serving the community, and creating long-lasting change,” said CEO of Habitat for Humanity SLO County Nicholas Rasmussen.

Learn more about Habitat and ways to get involved, including individual and corporate giving at https://www.hfhsloco.org.

 

