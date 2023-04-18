Grants available for local restaurants

Independent restaurant owners in PG&E’s service area can apply for $5,000 grants

– For the third consecutive year, the PG&E Corporation Foundation is providing grants to independent restaurant owners and their staffs through the California Restaurant Foundation’s (CRF) Restaurants Care Resilience Fund. The foundation is contributing $900,000 this year to help build more resilient hometown businesses for the long term.

The foundation’s donation will help fund total grants across California of $2.1 million to more than 360 independent restaurants. CRF increased the amount of individual grants to $5,000 this year, which can be used for technology adoption, equipment upgrades, employee onboarding and retention, and unforeseen hardships, reflecting a commitment to strengthen restaurants to continue contributing to local economies and communities.

Last year, the PG&E Foundation funded $3,000 grants to 144 hometown restaurants in 28 counties in Pacific Gas and Electric Company’s service area.

“We are so grateful for the continued support of the PG&E Foundation of our Restaurants Care Resilience Fund, as it allows us to join forces to help independent restaurant owners in Northern and Central California build resilience and strengthen their business for the long term,” said Executive Director of the California Restaurant Foundation Alycia Harshfield. “The Resilience Fund grants directly benefit the local community by providing restaurant owners with financial assistance. Thanks to the PG&E Foundation’s generosity, this will be our biggest and most impactful resilience fund yet.”

“Local restaurants are a hub for gathering, connecting, and celebrating,” said Carla Peterman, executive vice president of corporate affairs for the PG&E Corporation, and chair of the board for the PG&E Corporation Foundation. “They strengthen the fabric of our communities, and we’re proud to help business owners and their staffs thrive. We’re grateful to partner with the California Restaurant Foundation to help build more resilient independent businesses in our hometowns,”

Applications are open now through May 7. Restaurants can apply at www.restaurantscare.org/resilience. Grants are open to all California-based restaurant owners in PG&E’s service area that have fewer than five locations and less than $3 million in revenue. Priority will be given to restaurants that have not received a grant; however, previous recipients also are encouraged to apply.

CRF began the fund in 2021 to support restaurants recovering from the economic impacts of the COVID-19 pandemic, which contributed to many restaurants closing their doors temporarily or permanently.

Since its inception, the CRF has awarded 788 grants to independent restaurant owners across the state. Of the recipients, 68.5% were women-owned and 83% were minority-owned.

The PG&E Foundation’s funding for this charitable donation comes from PG&E shareholders, not PG&E customers.

