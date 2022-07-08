Graveyard Vineyards earns accolades, opens new tasting room

New tasting room located in Austin Texas

– Local winery Graveyard Vineyards has released their results from the San Francisco Chronicle Wine Competition, the largest competition of North American Wines. Over 6,000 wines were in competition this year, and Graveyard’s 2019 Tannat received Best of Class, 2019 Perfect Pour and 2020 Gruner Veltliner both received gold.

In the Central Coast Wine Competition, Graveyard’s 2020 Syrah received double gold, 2020 Mortal Zin and 2019 Perfect Pour received gold. At the honored Orange County Wine Society Competition, the winery’s 2019 Quatre Cuvee received gold, 91 points, the 2019 Petit Verdot received gold, 91 points, the 2020 Scream received gold, 90 points, and the 2019 Tempranillo received gold, 91 points.

“We are also celebrating a two-year anniversary of our second tasting room in Dripping Springs, just outside of Austin, Texas. Our son, Adam, is general manager and Texans are so happy to have our Paso wine,” Paula Campbell-Taylor, owner of Graveyard Vineyards said. “Our winemaker, Casey DiCesare, is focused on a level of excellence for every Graveyard wine for both locations and he’s doing an excellent job!”

Graveyard wine is exclusively available in their tasting rooms in California and Texas and their Tombstone Red and White is poured at the University of Texas Stadium in Austin.

