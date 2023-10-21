Greyhounds cruise past Conquistadores 55-13

Report and photos by Jonathan Sze,

– The Atascadero Greyhounds defeated the Cabrillo Conquistadores Friday night by a score of 55-13 at Atascadero Memorial Stadium.

Atascadero got an opening drive interception by junior Joseph Hyde and got a short field position to start their game.

That was converted into a touchdown after a run by senior Mateo Cano to make it 7-0 early in the ball game.

Cabrillo responded quickly with a long pass to Blake Gregory on a streak route to tie the game back at 7-7.

Two long runs by Hyde started the second drive for the Greyhounds and got them deep into Cabrillo territory. That would lead to a screen pass to senior Mason Degnan who took it the rest of the way for another score making it 14-7.

A pick by senior Kane Cooks gave Cabrillo a short field, but that was met with a pick of their own on fourth down by senior Austin Smith.

Atascadero ground out a drive and despite a holding penalty knocking them back in a second and goal situation, Cano again found paydirt to make it 21-7 just after the second quarter started.

After a good punt return, Cooks snuck it in on the goalline to make it 28-7 with six minutes left in the half.

Cabrillo converted on multiple fourth downs on the ensuing drive but were stopped on their third fourth down attempt to turn the ball over deep in Greyhound territory with three minutes left in the half.

The Greyhounds drove down the field and with a minute left in the half Cano waltzed in untouched to make it 35-7.

Atascadero got the second-half kickoff and quickly moved down the field before scoring on a Cooks 26-yard run, making it 41-7

Another touchdown for Atascadero after stopping Cabrillo on downs, a handoff to Hyde made it 48-7.

Sophomore Tyson Tenhaeff got an interception down the sideline as the third-quarter clock ran out to stop another Conquistadores drive.

Gregory again found the endzone for Cabrillo, but a bad snap sank the two-point conversion attempt keeping it 48-13.

Senior Quinten Straub powered through the Cabrillo defense all by himself taking multiple handoffs before capping off the drive and the game at the goalline making it 55-13.

“We need to play our best game of the season next week,” Atascadero head coach Victor Cooper said.

Atascadero moves to 9-0 and 5-0 in Ocean League play securing at worst a share of the Ocean League championship. Cabrillo is now 1-8 and 0-5 in the Ocean League. Atascadero has their final regular season game of the season at home on Friday, Oct. 27 at 7 p.m.