Greyhounds, Eagles win games Friday night

North County high school football update

– The #2 seeded Atascadero High School Greyhounds beat Madera South 39-8 Friday night. Unlike many previous games, the Greyhounds jumped out to an 8-0 lead in the first quarter. Both teams scored in the second quarter to make the halftime score 18-8. Atascadero scored a touchdown late in the 3rd quarter to take a 24-8 lead. After that, it was all Greyhounds. Atascadero’s defense did not allow the Stallions to reach the end zone in the second half.

The Greyhounds are now 7-4. They will host Dos Palos next Friday in the semifinals.

The Templeton High School Eagles beat the Corcoran Panthers 21-17 Friday night at Templeton High School. The Eagles played without running back Landen Miller, who was injured. Unfortunately, running back Dylan Kriling was injured late in the game, so coach Don Crow put Noel Brady in at quarterback, and moved QB Anthony Chavez to running back. The Eagles scored a touchdown with fewer than two minutes left to play to win.

Templeton advances to the semifinals in the CIF Central Section against Pioneer Valley. Those Panthers upset previously undefeated and #1 seeded Bishop Friday night in the Eastern Sierra, 9-6. The Eagles will host Pioneer Valley next Friday night in the semifinal game in Division V.

In Division III, Mission College Prep beat Arroyo Grande 35-14 Friday night. The Royals will host Kennedy next Friday night in San Luis Obispo in the CIF Central Section Semifinals.

Advertisement