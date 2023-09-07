Paso Robles News|Thursday, September 7, 2023
You are here: Home » Top Stories » Groundbreaking ceremony held for new bike pump track
  • Follow Us!

Groundbreaking ceremony held for new bike pump track 

Posted: 7:05 am, September 7, 2023 by News Staff

Pictured L-R: Paso Robles Assistant City Manager Chris Huot, Paso Robles Community Services Director Angelica Fortin, REC Foundation member Mike Rundstrom, Lucas Davenport and Conar Hendry of Greenwald Builders/Frontier Skateparks, REC Foundation member Kathleen O’Connor, Paso Robles School Board Trustee Jim Cogan, REC Foundation Chairperson Chris Taranto, Paso Robles City Council Member Chris Bausch, Paso Robles Mayor Pro Tempore John Hamon and pump track community advocates Jed Dawson and Steven Anzel of K-Man Cyclery.

Construction to begin Sept. 15

– On Monday, the City of Paso Robles hosted a groundbreaking celebration at Barney Schwartz Park for the bicycle pump track set to officially begin construction on Friday, Sept. 15. The pump track will be the first of its kind in Paso Robles and all of San Luis Obispo County. The track was designed by California Skateparks, who were also designers of the Tokyo Olympic Skatepark.

Created to appeal to all ages, the bicycle pump track includes separate tracks for both beginning and intermediate riders. The track is scheduled to be finished in time for riders to enjoy this spring.

Pictured L-R: Angelica Fortin, Community Services Director, Andrea Chemlik, District Director for Assemblymember Dawn Addis, Diane Zannotti, District Aide for Congressman Jimmy Panetta, Chris Taranto, REC Foundation Chairperson and Mike Rundstrom, REC Foundation member. 

During the bicycle pump track groundbreaking celebration, the City of Paso Robles and the Paso Robles REC Foundation were recognized by Congressman Jimmy Panetta and Assemblymember Dawn Addis for their commitment to providing new recreation opportunities for the community.

Funding for the pump track is being provided by the REC Foundation through the Dale Schwarz Memorial Endowment Fund with an estimated cost of over half a million dollars for the design and construction of the project.

Share To Social Media
fb-share-icon
Tweet
fb-share-icon

Comments

Posted in:  Top Stories
About the author: News Staff

The news staff of the Paso Robles Daily News wrote or edited this story from local contributors and press releases. The news staff can be reached at info@pasoroblesdailynews.com.