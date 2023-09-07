Groundbreaking ceremony held for new bike pump track

Construction to begin Sept. 15

– On Monday, the City of Paso Robles hosted a groundbreaking celebration at Barney Schwartz Park for the bicycle pump track set to officially begin construction on Friday, Sept. 15. The pump track will be the first of its kind in Paso Robles and all of San Luis Obispo County. The track was designed by California Skateparks, who were also designers of the Tokyo Olympic Skatepark.

Created to appeal to all ages, the bicycle pump track includes separate tracks for both beginning and intermediate riders. The track is scheduled to be finished in time for riders to enjoy this spring.

During the bicycle pump track groundbreaking celebration, the City of Paso Robles and the Paso Robles REC Foundation were recognized by Congressman Jimmy Panetta and Assemblymember Dawn Addis for their commitment to providing new recreation opportunities for the community.

Funding for the pump track is being provided by the REC Foundation through the Dale Schwarz Memorial Endowment Fund with an estimated cost of over half a million dollars for the design and construction of the project.

Share To Social Media