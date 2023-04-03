Group of local veterans heading to Washington DC with Honor Flight

Travel group size more than triples to host 75 veterans

– Honor Flight Central Coast California, a local non-profit organization, is preparing to take a group of 75 veterans from Southern Monterey County through Ventura County on an all-expense paid trip to visit Washington, DC’s memorials honoring veterans’ military service. This upcoming trip from April 24 to April 26 will be the first time the group has flown on a charter flight, departing from Santa Maria Airport.

The trip is significant not only because of the number of veterans traveling but also because of the expanded pre-flight orientation event. The American Legion Post 66 in San Luis Obispo, which has been hosting the event for years, could not accommodate the increased demand, so the Santa Maria Elks stepped in to host the event at their lodge and underwrite all event costs.

The travel group’s size has more than tripled, posing new logistics challenges. The group needed three tour buses instead of one, additional trip volunteers, medical personnel, and wheelchairs, among other things. Honor Flight President Bear McGill is confident that it will all come together, but acknowledges that the process has been challenging.

The April Tour of Honor will include veterans from World War II, Korea, and Vietnam. Welcome Home Military Heroes is coordinating a spirited return celebration to herald the veterans as they re-enter the airport on April 26. Anyone interested in joining the crowd can call the Welcome Home Military Heroes message line or check Honor Flight’s Facebook page or Instagram for updates.

Honor Flight Central Coast California has taken more than 400 local veterans on all-expense paid trips since their first flight in 2014. However, there are still over 300 veterans on their waiting list, with new applications arriving daily. By flying on a charter, the group can host 75 veterans on a single trip.

More information about Honor Flight can be found on their website at www.HonorFlightccc.org.

