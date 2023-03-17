Grover Beach couple arrested in narcotics bust

Methamphetamine, Fentanyl seized in Grover Beach raid

– The San Luis Obispo County Sheriff’s Office Special Operations Unit served a search warrant on Tuesday, March 16 at a residence located in the 1100 block of Grand Ave in Grover Beach. During the search, Detectives seized 163 grams of methamphetamine, 158 grams of fentanyl, two Glock-style ghost handguns, a UZI fully automatic machine gun, and a 12-gauge shotgun. The estimated street value of the narcotics is approximately $6700.

The investigation led to the arrest of Brett William Douglass, 46, and Jacquelyn Sue Douglass, 56, both residents of Grover Beach. The couple was charged with felon in possession of a firearm, a machine gun, a firearm, a controlled substance while armed, possession for sale of a controlled substance, and selling controlled substances within 1000 feet of a school. Grover Beach Elementary is reportedly located approximately 493 feet from the residence belonging to the Douglasses.

Both suspects were booked into San Luis Obispo County Jail with bail set at $250,000. A court order for a bail increase was approved, and both remain in custody.