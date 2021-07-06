Gubernatorial candidate visits the North County

Jenny Rae Le Roux campaigning for the recall election

-Gubernatorial candidate Jenny Rae Le Roux spoke Monday night at Republican Headquarters in Atascadero. Le Roux is a gubernatorial candidate campaigning for the recall election to be held Sept. 14 in California.

She describes herself as a global business executive and start-up entrepreneur. She has an Ivy League MBA. Jenny Rae says she’s a mom of boys in public school and a hobby rancher. She’s one of more than a dozen people campaigning for the office of governor. You can get more information at her website, www.jennyraeca.com.

During her campaign speech at Republican Headquarters in Atascadero Monday night, Le Roux explained that voters will see two issues on the ballot on Sept. 14. The first is the question, should Governor Gavin Newsom be recalled. The second is a choice of candidates to replace him. If a majority of voters want to recall the governor, the top vote-getter on that selection of candidates will be selected to take his place.

The recall election is scheduled for Sept. 14.

