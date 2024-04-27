Habitat for Humanity mixer supports local homebuilding

– Nearly 100 individuals recently attended the Women Build Year of Beer Mixer organized by Habitat for Humanity San Luis Obispo County, held at The Hub in San Luis Obispo.

The event aimed to support the local building of affordable homes, according to a post by the Atascadero Chamber of Commerce on Facebook.

“Cheers to making a difference! Nearly 100 people attended the Women Build Year of Beer Mixer by Habitat for Humanity San Luis Obispo County, hosted at The Hub in San Luis Obispo. Our community is rallying together to help support the building of affordable homes locally!”

