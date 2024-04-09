Habitat for Humanity ReStore’s Earth Day Sale supports local programs

Sale scheduled for Saturday, April 20 at both the San Luis Obispo and Paso Robles locations

– Habitat for Humanity San Luis Obispo County has announced its inaugural “Earth Day Sale” to support its home preservation, affordable housing, and neighborhood revitalization programs.

The sale, scheduled for Saturday, Apr. 20, from 8 a.m. to 1 p.m., will feature discounted items donated by community members, including furniture, housewares, appliances, tools, and hardware, at both Habitat ReStore locations in San Luis Obispo and Paso Robles.

“Don’t miss out on the opportunity to save items from our landfills. There are so many great pieces of furniture that could use a coat of paint or sand and stain,” said Colleen Stefanek, Marketing & Volunteer Coordinator. “Start at the ReStore. The pricing is much less expensive than the big box stores, and your purchase directly makes an impact in our local community programs.” Make sure to add the ReStore to your Garage Sale map for the day. You never know, they just might have the treasure you’re looking for.

The sale will take place in the parking lots of both ReStore locations, located at 844 9th Street in Paso Robles and 2790 Broad Street in San Luis Obispo.

ReStores, known for their sustainable and earth-friendly approach to home projects, are expected to offer heavily discounted goods during the event.

For more information and updates on events, visit www.habitatslo.org or follow them on Facebook, Instagram, or LinkedIn.

Habitat SLO, a Habitat for Humanity International Affiliate, encourages supporters to donate to Habitat for Humanity SLO County at www.habitatslo.org to make a difference in the lives of local neighbors in need. Gifts can be made in honor or memory of individuals.

