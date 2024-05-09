Halter Ranch opens tasting room in Texas hill county

Expansion to Fredericksburg brings wines from 100% organic grapes to tourism destination

– Halter Ranch has announced the opening of Halter Ranch Texas, a luxury tasting room at 8561 E US-290 in Fredericksburg, Texas. Set on a 32-acre, oak-studded landscape, the newest tasting room from Halter Ranch features a selection of wines made from 100% USDA Organic grapes and a restaurant that offers seasonal, organic cuisine that celebrates the Texas Hill Country’s local bounty.

This is the first expansion for Halter Ranch outside of its home in California. The original winery is home to a 2,700-acre nature estate and a state-of-the-art production facility in Paso Robles. An additional tasting room is located in Temecula.

Located about one hour from San Antonio and Austin, the property invites guests to explore fine wine from organic grapes and locally sourced cuisine at the tasting room’s Restaurant H. The menu program, led by Executive Chef Paul Arangorin, is sourced from Texas and will change regularly to reflect the season. Halter Ranch is proud to work with local purveyors at all their properties, underscoring their sustainable relationship to the land in farming and winemaking.

The building features a tasting room and a separate dining room for guests who would like to enjoy culinary creations that complement Halter Ranch’s wines. Floor-to-ceiling windows and an inviting patio provide sweeping cinematic views of the Hill Country.

“Like many who visit the Texas Hill Country, we were enchanted by the land and drawn to create another home for Halter Ranch,” said Vice President and General Manager of Halter Ranch Bryce Mullins, “We’re humbled by the warm welcome from the Fredericksburg community and look forward to offering an oasis to our growing Texas wine club while inviting others into the Halter Ranch family.”

Led by Halter Ranch Winemaker Kevin Sass, Halter Ranch Texas’s wine selection includes a new Texas-made rosé and a sparkling cabernet sauvignon. Sass partners with two Texas farmers who harvest organic grapes and works closely with Bending Branch Winery in Comfort, TX, to produce the wines. With a drive to innovate and experiment, Sass is planting one acre of organic Blanc du Bois grapes on the Halter Ranch Texas property.

“Our priority with Halter Ranch Texas was to create something beautiful with as little impact on the land as possible,” Sass shares. “This is also the backbone of our viticulture: an organic approach that blossoms into delectable, terroir-forward wines. We can’t wait to share Halter Ranch with all of Texas.”

Halter Ranch Texas is open now at 8561 E US-290, Fredericksburg, TX 78624. Visit www.halterranch.com/texas for more information, special events, and updates.

