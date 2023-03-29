Handbooks available for Mid-State Fair exhibits

Deadline to enter all exhibits except ag horticulture, floriculture is Tuesday, June 6

– The 2023 horse show, livestock, and still exhibit competition handbooks are now available for the California Mid-State Fair, and contestants can enter their apple pies, salsa, flowers, and veggies this summer for a chance to win up to $500.

The competition, which includes fine arts, flowers, farm art, home arts, photography, and produce, features several contests such as best themed floral arrangement, best decorated themed cake, best decorated lawn flamingo, salsa making, and best themed slot machine (special stars).

All still exhibits entries will be judged and displayed during the twelve-day fair, which will be held from July 19 to July 30. The deadline to enter for all departments, except ag horticulture and floriculture, is Tuesday, June 6. The deadline for ag horticulture and floriculture is Tuesday, July 11.

The horse show events include Wrangler Country Rodeo presented by Hearst, cutting, reined cow horse, RSNC sorting, and 4H/FFA shows. Participants must submit their entry forms and fees by Thursday, June 29, at the fair’s administration office, located at 2198 Riverside Ave.

Livestock exhibits, including market, breeding, dairy, and small animals, can be entered online at https://cmsfl.fairwire.com. The deadline for entries is June 7.

The theme for this year’s fair is “Shake, Rattle & Roll!” and the event’s website (www.MidStateFair.com) encourages interested participants to connect with the fair on social media platforms such as Facebook, Instagram, Twitter, and TikTok.

