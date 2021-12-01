Handcrafted for the Holidays returns to Studios on the Park

Show runs until Jan. 3

– Nonprofit fine art gallery Studios on the Park has announced the opening of their annual Holiday Show which began Nov. 30 and runs until Jan. 3. The exhibition this year is “better than ever,” according to Studios on the Park, and will feature 20 plus California craftspeople, most of whom are locals.

This exhibition strives to bring more public attention to the art of fine craft, and allows people to purchase artistic goods at an affordable and accessible price, according to Studios on the Park.

Handcrafted for the Holidays will feature unique handmade creations including jewelry, ceramics, glass, woodwork, silk, paper goods, knitwear, mosaics, candles, glass ornaments, caramels, as well as affordable wall art. A portion of all sales from the exhibition will not only help the local artists but will go back into programming for children, teens, and adults at Studios on the Park. Kids Art Smart is a Monday-Friday program that serves all North County elementary and middle schools. In addition to supporting the Kids Art Smart program, holiday buyers can expect a shopping experience that they won’t find in a traditional store.

Not only will visitors be able to see the Handcrafted for Holidays exhibition, but they’ll also be able to find items from the resident artists studios as well as our Up Front Gift Store.

Studios on the Park is located at 1130 Pine Street in Paso Robles and is open 12-4 p.m. Sunday through Thursday and 12-9 p.m. on Fridays and Saturdays. They will be open for Christmas Eve this year from 12-4 p.m. and closed Christmas Day.

For more information on the exhibition or resident artists, call (805) 238-9800 or go to www.studiosonthepark.org.

