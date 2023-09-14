‘Hangar 1 Hoe-Down’ to raise money for Estrella Warbirds Museum

Event will feature live music by Monte Mills and the Lucky Horseshoe Band

– The Estrella Warbirds Museum is conducting its annual fundraiser on Saturday, Oct. 14 from 6 to 10 p.m. in Hangar 1 on the museum grounds. The theme of this year’s event is “Hangar 1 Hoe-Down” and will feature live music by Monte Mills and the Lucky Horseshoe Band. Dinner will consist of tri-tip, barbecued chicken, scalloped potatoes, salad, rolls, and dessert. Wine and beer will be available at a no-host bar.

In addition to the live music, the museum is offering complimentary line dance lessons. There will be a silent auction which will include unique memorabilia from aviation legend Sherm Smoot’s collection. The silent auction will also feature a margarita basket as well as a Coleman wagon full of adult beverages.

The cost is $60 per person, or a table for 8 can be purchased for $420 or a table for 10 for $540. Reservations are required. For tickets, call (805) 286-5566 or (805) 238-9317, or visit ewarbirds.org/hangarhoedownhappening. All proceeds support the Estrella Warbirds Museum, located at 4251 Dry Creek Road, Paso Robles, CA 93446.

