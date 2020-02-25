Hard cider tasting in Paso Robles and San Luis Obispo County

–Looking for a sweet-tasting and bubbly alternative to traditional beer and wine on the Central Coast? Hard cider is trending and new cider breweries are popping up throughout the county. The Central Coast region is perfect for producing apples that create crisp, clean and delicious hard cider. Local beer and wine experts are branching out and finding hard cider is just as fun to make. We’ve compiled a list of the best hard cider tasting spots and companies in Paso Robles and throughout San Luis Obispo County, check them out below:

Tin City Cider is a collaboration between winemakers Curt Schalchlin, Mikey Giugni, and Andrew Jones. Curt, owner, and vintner of the heralded winery, Sans Liege, is known for his critically acclaimed Rhone varietal wines. Giugni’s fascination in wine and the ocean resulted in his winery and cidery, Scar of the Sea, which emphasizes where the grapes and apples are grown. Jones, winemaker of Field Recordings spends his days planning and planting vineyards and has stood foot in just about every vineyard on the Central Coast. Together, they produce Tin City Cider, a carefully crafted cider made with the best California apples. They offer one of the largest selections of locally-made sweet and dry hard ciders. 3005-A Limestone Way Paso Robles, CA (805) 293-6349

The Pour House is committed to providing its patrons with an exceptional beer and hard cider inspired experience. With 21 taps and an outstanding collection of specialty bottles, one is sure to find something to satisfy their tastes. Local cider and wines are available for those looking for something a little different. 525 Pine Street, Paso Robles, CA 805-239-1000

After gaining a passion for cider on his trips to Oregon, winemaker Edgar Torres wanted to explore making hard cider. He sourced Pippin apples from Gizdich Ranch in Watsonville and blended it with a small amount of wine. He has made two different ciders, one blended with chardonnay and one blended with rosé of tempranillo. They are sold in 22-oz and 750ml bottles and are available for purchase their new location, open 11 a.m. – 5 p.m., Thursday- Monday. 3550 Combine St, Paso Robles, CA 93446, (805) 369-2625

All ciders are 100-percent apple juice and fermented on the native yeasts of the fruit. Ciders are fermented in different casks, some in retired Bourbon casks, some in retired white wine barrels, but most in stainless steel. Small batch ciders from locally grown apples. Bristols Cider is a part of the Lone Madrone winery, owned and operated by brother and sister Neil and Jackie and Neil’s wife Marci. Jackie and Neil grew up the town of Bristol in the West Country of England which is very much cider country. 3220 El Camino Real, Atascadero, CA, (805) 400-5293

Fossil Wine Bar offers a comfortable atmosphere in downtown Atascadero to discover new favorite beverages from a selection of wine, beer, cider, mead, and sake. Owner Paul Zuniga is pouring two or three ciders on most days. 5992 Entrada Ave, Atascadero, CA 93422, (805) 464-2051

Nestled among apple orchards in the heart of See Canyon, Kelsey See Canyon winery is minutes from Highway 101 and the Pacific Ocean – a short drive through one of the most beautiful areas in San Luis Obispo County. Their hard cider is created with unique apple-grape blend producing a light and refreshing taste. 1947 See Canyon Road, San Luis Obispo, CA (805) 595-9700

A restaurant and taproom serving wine, and cider selections from around the world. Including its house brand: Farmhouse Wine & Cider Co. 570 Higuera Street, Suite 101, San Luis Obispo, CA, (805) 439-4368

