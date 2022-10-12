Haunted house now open at new location in Paso Robles

Nightmare on Main Street is back at new location

– The popular haunted house attraction Nightmare on Main Street has returned this year at a new location. It’s moved from Templeton to the former home of the Old Village Thrift Shop at 828 14th Street in downtown Paso Robles.

The attraction was named one of “The seven scariest haunted houses in California,” by California.com. It features 6,000 square feet of chills, thrills, frights, haunting clowns, plus Michael Myers and the “Vortex of Doom!”

All proceeds are given back to the local community. The event is put on by an all-volunteer team.

Dates: October 13, 14, 15, 20, 21, 22, 28, 29, 30, and 31.

Time: 7 to 10 p.m.

Cost: General admission is $20 per person. VIP front-of-the-line ticket is $30 per person. Lights on tours (no scare) are October 23 and 30 from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. and are $10.

Tickets: Click here to order

The event was started in 2010 as a fundraiser for the Templeton Community by North County locals Natalie Klock and Abby Allen. In 2016 they formed Nightmare on Main, Inc., a non-profit, to donate proceeds to a wide variety of charities and groups in need.

Since 2017 the event has donated over $80,000 to about 15 different groups in the community including Templeton High School scholarships and sports teams, Templeton Concerts in the Park, the Templeton Fire and Emergency Services Department, SLO Womenade, SLO Sheriff K-9, Paws for Cause, and Short N’ Sweet Animal Rescue, among others.

The group is always looking for volunteers. Interested parties may reach out at nightmarefrommainstreet.com.

