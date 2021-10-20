Health officer issues criteria for lifting order requiring masking in indoor public places

Health department will lift the indoor masking requirement when certain criteria are met

– As COVID-19 case rates and hospitalizations decrease across San Luis Obispo County, the County of San Luis Obispo Public Health Department today issued criteria for lifting the current Health Officer Order requiring masking in all indoor public places.

“The COVID-19 case rate in SLO County is moving in the right direction and for that I thank the many residents and business owners who are actively complying with the indoor mask requirement and those who are making the decision to get vaccinated,” said County Health Officer Dr. Penny Borenstein. “As this current surge begins to recede, now is the time to establish criteria we can collectively work toward to lift indoor masking requirements for many people in many settings.”

The criteria were developed with a focus on protecting local hospital capacity going into winter, while keeping the community safe and open. The County of San Luis Obispo Health Department will lift the indoor masking requirement in public spaces—not subject to state and federal masking rules—when the following criteria are met:

San Luis Obispo County reaches the moderate (yellow) COVID-19 transmission tier, as defined by the Centers for Disease Control & Prevention (CDC), and remains there for at least one incubation period of 10 days; and

COVID-19 hospitalizations in the county are low and stable and total hospital capacity is sufficient to meet the needs of all patients, in the judgment of the County Health Officer.

These criteria are similar to those adopted by other California counties. SLO County is currently in the substantial (orange) tier as defined by the CDC. The county’s current masking requirements went into effect on Sept. 1, 2021, in response to a surge in COVID-19 cases, hospitalizations, and deaths.

Since June 15, those who were not fully vaccinated have represented 78-percent of new COVID-19 cases, 84-percent of hospitalizations and 79-percent of deaths in SLO County, according to public health.

“Lifting the indoor mask mandate prematurely, while there is still substantial COVID-19 transmission and as we head into the winter months when hospitals typically see a surge from other respiratory conditions, will only land us right back where we were before the mask order was put in place,” said Dr. Borenstein. “It is important to note the criteria also provide safety for elementary school-aged children, who as yet cannot be vaccinated. High numbers of community cases lead to infections in children, which has the unfortunate impact of students missing in-person school instruction. Our path forward is very clear and getting vaccinated is ultimately the safest and most effective way to end the COVID-19 pandemic.”

Click here to view detailed statistics.

Vaccines are widely available at no cost at pharmacies, doctors’ offices, Public Health Department clinics, and mobile clinics countywide. To get a COVID-19 vaccine at a Public Health clinic in Grover Beach, Paso Robles, or San Luis Obispo, visit myturn.ca.gov or call (833) 422-4255 to choose a location, time, and vaccine type. See hours and pop-up clinics at www.RecoverSLO.org/Vaccine.

To find other vaccine providers, visit myturn.ca.gov or VaccineFinder.org.

For updates on COVID-19 in SLO County, visit ReadySLO.org or call the recorded Public Health Information Line at (805) 788-2903. Phone assistance is available at (805) 781-5500 Monday – Friday, from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. For more information on COVID-19 vaccine, visit www.RecoverSLO.org/Vaccine.

