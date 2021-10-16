Health officials report four more COVID-19 deaths, drop in cases

13 residents currently in the ICU

– Four more San Luis Obispo County residents, ranging in age from their 50s to 80s, have died from COVID-19. With these deaths, 335 community members have succumbed to COVID-19. Thirteen residents are currently hospitalized for severe COVID-19 illness, including four in the intensive care unit.

“We are saddened by these deaths and we extend our deepest sympathies to those who have lost loved ones,” said County Health Officer Dr. Penny Borenstein. “These losses are particularly tragic at this stage in the pandemic when vaccines are available to prevent nearly all severe illness and death from this painful disease.”

San Luis Obispo County has added 123 new cases of COVID-19 since Tuesday. This brings the number of new cases over the last week to 269 and the 14-day daily average to 37. The average number of cases appear to be on the downwards decline.

“While our case rates continue to trend downward, we are in an unstable time when this trend could change very quickly,” said Dr. Borenstein. “I want to recognize everyone in our community who is doing your part to stop the spread of disease and bring us to a more stable place. Please, protect yourself and your family by getting vaccinated and wearing a mask while indoors.”

Of those eligible to receive the vaccine in San Luis Obispo County, 71.9% have received at least one dose, and 65.0% are fully vaccinated.

Click here to view detailed statistics.

Vaccines are widely available at no cost at pharmacies, doctors’ offices, Public Health Department clinics, and mobile clinics countywide. To get a COVID-19 vaccine at a Public Health clinic in Grover Beach, Paso Robles, or San Luis Obispo, visit myturn.ca.gov or call (833) 422-4255 to choose a location, time, and vaccine type. See hours and pop-up clinics at www.RecoverSLO.org/Vaccine.

To find other vaccine providers, visit myturn.ca.gov or VaccineFinder.org.

For updates on COVID-19 in SLO County, visit ReadySLO.org or call the recorded Public Health Information Line at (805) 788-2903. Phone assistance is available at (805) 781-5500 Monday – Friday, from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. For more information on COVID-19 vaccine, visit www.RecoverSLO.org/Vaccine.

Share this post!

email

Advertisement

Related