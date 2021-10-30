Health officials report four more COVID-19 deaths

Case average up slightly

– The County of San Luis Obispo Public Health Department today announced that four community members, who ranged in age from their 70s to 90s, have died from COVID-19.

This brings the total number of community members who have died from COVID-19 to 343. “We offer our sincerest condolences to the family and friends of these four community members whose lives were so sadly cut short by COVID-19,” said County Health Officer Dr. Penny Borenstein.

“COVID-19 continues to actively circulate in our community, and we must continue to be diligent in our efforts to protect each other and slow the spread.”

San Luis Obispo County has added 177 new cases of COVID-19 since Tuesday. Twenty-one residents are currently hospitalized for severe COVID-19 complications, including four in the intensive care unit. This brings the number of new cases over the last week to 312 and the 14-day daily average to 46.

“Getting vaccinated, masking indoors in public places, and avoiding large crowds are the most effective tools in our fight against COVID-19,” said Dr. Borenstein. “Vaccines are instrumental in preventing serious illness and death due to COVID-19.”

Of those eligible to receive the vaccine in San Luis Obispo County, 72.7-percent have received at least one dose, and 66.0-percent are fully vaccinated.

Vaccines are available at no cost at pharmacies, doctors’ offices, Public Health Department clinics, and mobile clinics countywide. To get a COVID-19 vaccine at a Public Health clinic in Grover Beach, Paso Robles, or San Luis Obispo, visit myturn.ca.gov or call (833) 422-4255 to choose a location, time, and vaccine type. See hours and pop-up clinics at www.RecoverSLO.org/Vaccine.

To find other vaccine providers, visit myturn.ca.gov or VaccineFinder.org.

For updates on COVID-19 in SLO County, visit ReadySLO.org or call the recorded Public Health Information Line at (805) 788-2903. Phone assistance is available at (805) 781-5500 Monday – Friday, from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. For more information on COVID-19 vaccine, visit www.RecoverSLO.org/Vaccine.

