Heat advisory in effect for Paso Robles

City shares ways for locals to ‘beat the heat’

– Most of California is expecting a 4-day heat wave, and the City of Paso Robles suggests using public facilities as an enjoyable way for residents to stay cool during the warmest times of day.

The National Weather Service indicates that temperatures will rise on Thursday, and there is a high probability of excessive heat on Friday and Saturday, with a 40 percent chance of experiencing warning-level heat until Sunday. Heat advisories have been released for all areas except the coast, followed by excessive heat watches from 11 a.m. on Friday, July 21, until 5 a.m. on Sunday, July 23.

The following public facilities are available, either free or at a low cost, for people to use:

The Paso Robles City Library offers free wi-fi, access to computers, and reading options for all ages. In addition, it has several story times scheduled throughout the week. Check out the full calendar here: library classes and events

Library hours:

Monday-Friday 9 a.m. – 7 p.m.

Saturday 9-4 p.m.

Location: 1000 Spring St.

The Paso Robles Senior Center is also available for people of all ages needing to cool down and offers weekly free and low-cost programming options for those interested. Senior Services

Senior center hours:

Monday-Friday 8 a.m. – 5 p.m.

Location: 270 Scott St.

Public swim will also be available at Centennial Pool. More information regarding other water-based classes, like aqua jam fitness, lap swim, and SKWIM can be found here: 2023 Aquatics Flyer

Public swim hours:

Monday-Friday 1-4 p.m.

600 Nickerson Dr.

Details:

Cost: $5 a day/ $45 for a 10-visit punch pass (non-transferable)

Kids under one-year-old swim free

Kids under 14 must be accompanied by an adult

Tips on staying cool

Paso Robles Fire and Emergency Services would like to remind residents to drink plenty of fluids, stay in an air-conditioned room, stay out of the sun, and check up on relatives and neighbors during the heat wave. Young children and pets should never be left unattended in vehicles under any circumstances.

Citizens should extra precautions if they work or spend time outside. When possible, reschedule strenuous activities to early morning or evening. Know the signs and symptoms of heat exhaustion and heat stroke. Wear lightweight and loose-fitting clothing when possible. To reduce risk during outdoor work, the Occupational Safety and Health Administration recommends scheduling frequent rest breaks in shaded or air-conditioned environments. Anyone overcome by heat should be moved to a cool and shaded location. Heat stroke is an emergency, call 911.

For more tips on staying safe in the heat, visit the website of the SLO Co Office of Emergency Services.

To view a 10-day weather forecast for Paso Robles, click here.

