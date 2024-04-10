Heather Graham to be honored at SLO International Film Festival

Graham will be honored with the King Vidor Award for Excellence in Filmmaking

– Actress, writer, and director Heather Graham is set to be honored with the King Vidor Award for Excellence in Filmmaking at the 30th Anniversary Edition of the San Luis Obispo International Film Festival (SLOIFF).

The festival, celebrating its milestone anniversary, will be held in San Luis Obispo from Apr. 25 through Apr. 30. Graham will receive the award during an official ceremony on Saturday, Apr. 27, at the Hotel San Luis Obispo. Festivities will commence with a noon reception, followed by a “Conversation with Heather Graham.” A screening of her film, “Chosen Family,” which she wrote, directed, and stars in, is scheduled for 5 p.m. at the historic Fremont Theatre.

In “Chosen Family,” Graham portrays Ann, a yoga teacher grappling with familial challenges and a turbulent dating life. Relying on her friends, portrayed by Julia Stiles, Andrea Savage, Thomas Lennon, and Odessa Rae, Ann navigates life’s complexities.

Graham gained recognition early in her career with a breakout role in Gus Van Sant’s “Drugstore Cowboy,” earning her an Independent Spirit Award nomination. She continued to make her mark with unforgettable performances in films such as “Boogie Nights,” “Austin Powers: The Spy Who Shagged Me,” and “The Hangover.”

Expanding her repertoire, Graham delved into writing, directing, and producing. Her film “Half Magic,” released in 2018, received critical acclaim.

“Chosen Family” made its world debut at the 2024 Santa Barbara Film Festival, with Graham slated to star opposite Tom Hopper in “Place of Bones,” set for release in 2024.

“Heather Graham embodies unwavering support for the independent film industry, earning her status as a beloved icon whose presence we deeply treasure and admire,” said SLOIFF Executive Director Skye McLennan. “We are honored with the privilege of not only acknowledging her remarkable contributions but also reveling in the spirit of this extraordinary woman. As the festival has been led by women for three decades, we’re honored to celebrate our anniversary with an incredible talent.”

More information about the film festival can be found at https://slofilmfest.org. All-access pass holders can attend the King Vidor event with a prior RSVP, while a limited number of tickets will be available for purchase.

