Heather Moreno endorsed by SLO County Deputy Sheriffs Association

– Atascadero Mayor Heather Moreno announced this week that she has received the endorsement of the San Luis Obispo County Deputy Sheriffs Association, in her campaign for San Luis Obispo County Supervisor. The endorsement comes on the heels of several other endorsements from local public safety organizations, including the Atascadero Police Association and Atascadero Professional Firefighters, Local 3600.

Matt Soenksen, President of the Deputy Sheriffs Association, stated “[We] feel Heather Moreno’s stance on public safety and her proven track record as Mayor of Atascadero makes her an excellent candidate for supervisor. The Deputy Sheriffs Association looks forward to working with Heather Moreno in her role as a county supervisor, forming a relationship built on trust and open communication.”

Moreno was appointed to the Atascadero City Council in 2012, elected in 2014, elected mayor in 2018, and re-elected mayor in 2020 and 2022. Under Moreno’s leadership, the City of Atascadero increased funding and staffing for public safety, by adding five new police officers, one new dispatcher, and a new computer-aided dispatch and records management system.

Moreno is running for the District 5 seat on the Board of Supervisors, which includes the City of Atascadero, part of the City of San Luis Obispo, and the unincorporated communities stretching to the county’s eastern border.

