Heather Moreno leads fundraising in race for SLO County Supervisor

– Campaign finance reports released this week show Atascadero Mayor Heather Moreno is in the lead fundraising for the race for San Luis Obispo County Supervisor, District 5.

Moreno brought in $142,768.29 since announcing her campaign in April, outpacing her opponents Susan Funk and Erik Gorham, who raised $92,816.35 and $6,500, respectively.

“I am humbled to have received support from such a broad and diverse group of supporters,” said Moreno, “We were able to bring in an astonishing level of support from Democrats, Independents, and Republicans who all have a shared belief in bringing tested, experienced leadership to the county.”

I am so grateful to everyone who gave some of their hard-earned money to this effort, and look forward to continuing to share our message, grow this campaign, and expand our momentum in the lead up to the March primary.”

Moreno has secured a number of endorsements, including from the Atascadero Police Association, Atascadero Professional Firefighters Local 3600, and the SLO County Builders Exchange.

Moreno was appointed to the Atascadero City Council in 2012, elected in 2014, elected mayor in 2018, and re-elected mayor in 2020 and 2022. Under Moreno’s leadership, the City of Atascadero made strategic investments in infrastructure repairs and improvements, approved several transformative new development projects, and brought jobs and economic development to the city. Outside of elected office, Moreno works as a self-employed businesswoman.

Moreno is running for the District 5 seat on the Board of Supervisors, which includes the City of Atascadero, part of the City of San Luis Obispo, and the unincorporated communities stretching to the county’s eastern border. For more about Moreno and her campaign, visit heatherforslo.com.

Share To Social Media