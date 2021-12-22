Heritage Ranch community and firefighters donate over two tons of food

CalFire Station 33 teams up with Heritage Ranch community members to benefit the SLO County Food Bank

– As a result of their recent food drive, the Heritage Ranch community in partnership with CalFire Station 33 donated over two tons of food this week to the SLO County Food Bank. The exact amount donated was an amazing 4,190 pounds of food.

On Dec. 1, Heritage Ranch community volunteers and CalFire Station 33 and 35 crew members distributed empty food bags to 2,038 Heritage Ranch homes/front doors and then collected all of the bags filled with donated food on Saturday, Dec. 11. The training room at CalFire Station 33 was filled several times over.

The SLO County Food Bank then picked-up all the donated food at Station 33, and more of the food bags are still coming in to Station 33 from Heritage Ranch homes this week.

Per the SLO County Food Bank, Heritage Ranch gave “the single largest donation the food bank has received this season.”

