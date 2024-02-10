Paso Robles News|Saturday, February 10, 2024
High school girls’ soccer team wins league 

Posted: 7:00 am, February 10, 2024 by News Staff

– The Paso Robles High School Girls Varsity Soccer Team remained undefeated in league play, posting a 9-0-1 record and cementing the Sunset League title with a 4-0 victory over Lompoc.

After some heroic defending kept the game tied at half, Senior Gracie Weyrich opened the scoring early in the second half. Senior Hannah Freygang followed that up with a brace (2 goals). Senior Makara Bean capped off the scoring with her first goal of the season on Senior Night.

Congratulations on being the first ever women’s soccer team to win league at PHRS!

-Sent by Amanda Thompson, Athletic Program Assistant, Paso Robles High School

Comments

