High school hosting career fair April 4

Professionals, businesses invited to participate in the event, share their knowledge

– Paso Robles High School is set to host a career fair on Tuesday, April 4, from 10:30 a.m. to 1:45 p.m. The event is organized by the Paso Robles High School Student Advisory Committee, in collaboration with the school’s College and Career Counselor Jessica Shatwell.

Shatwell, who is in her first year in this role, says she had made it one of her goals to create a career fair for the school’s students. In previous years, similar events had been held, but now it will become an annual event.

The fair is an opportunity for students to learn about various career paths available to them. Shatwell has invited professionals and businesses to participate in the event and share their knowledge and experiences with the students. Those interested in being part of the Career Fair can fill out the PRHS Career Fair Google Form.

Shatwell believes the event is a crucial opportunity for students to explore their future career options and encourages professionals and businesses to participate in the Career Fair. She looks forward to working with the community to help the students grow.

For further information or inquiries, contact Shatwell at jlshatwell@pasoschools.org.

