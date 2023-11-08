High school journalism team competes in Boston

Team comes home with individual medals as well as overall ‘Pacemaker Plaque’

– The Paso Robles High School Journalism Team recently traveled to Boston Mass., to participate in the National High School Journalism Convention and came home with individual medals as well as the overall ‘Pacemaker Plaque’ the competition’s highest honor, according to a recent Facebook post from Paso Robles Schools:

Woohoo! We are thrilled to report that the PRHS Journalism team traveled all the way to Boston to participate in the National High School Journalism Convention and came back with some awesome awards! A huge congratulations to the fantastic team for their hard work and dedication!

The Crimson Magazine overall received the Pacemaker Plaque, the NSPA’s (Nat’l Scholastic Press Association) highest honor, for PRHS’s publications 2022-2023, a first for the 15 years The Crimson has been trying to reach this feat! Isn’t that just incredible? We are so proud of the amazing team and their hard work!

A special shout-out to our Journalism Teacher, Jeff Mount, who has done an excellent job leading our young journalists. Thank you, Mr. Mount, for your guidance and support! And let’s not forget the individual students who returned with remarkable results! Eight (8 ) Crimson students have made us proud, and we’re excited to highlight their achievements:

GOLD MEDAL Newswriting – Elise Mathers

SILVER MEDAL Newsmag Layout – Serenity Wulfing

SILVER MEDAL Editorial Writing – Kalani Gaviola

BRONZE Infographic Design – Michelle Rosas

BRONZE Feature Writing – Cassidy Heer

BRONZE Advertisement Design – Naomi Velasco

BRONZE Sports Action Photos – Owen Winstead

BRONZE Sports Photo – Mateo de Alba

BRONZE Sports Feature Photo – Jade Wagner

Share To Social Media