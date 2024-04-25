High school students win ten medals at Skills USA conference
The school sent 45 students and seven advisors to the conference, participating in 24 different contests
– The Skills USA Chapter 211 from Paso Robles High School showcased their talent at the 57th annual California Skills USA Leadership & Skills Conference in Ontario, California, held from April 4 to 7. The event drew students and advisors from the school, who actively participated in various competitions.
Before the competition, Paso Robles students received guidance from teachers and community members representing diverse industries. The school secured a total of 10 medals, with three students earning gold medals and the opportunity to compete at the National Competition in Atlanta, Georgia, scheduled for June.
Paso Robles High School will compete in Aviation Maintenance Tech., Power Equipment Tech., and Telecommunications Cabling categories at the National Competition. The school sent 45 students and seven advisors to the conference, participating in 24 different contests, including written tests, oral interviews, and practical demonstrations. Preparation included Regional Conferences in January and February of 2024. PRHS began the year with 83 competitors in virtual Regional Contests.
For more information about the competition, contact Bartt Frey via email at bfray@pasoschools.org.
The following students medalled:
Gold
Kyle Dart – Aviation Maintenance Technology
Preston Cleaver – Power Equipment Technology
Asyel Mendoza – Telecommunications Cabling
Silver
Bianca Rangel – Early Childhood Education
Wade Willis – Internetworking
Cristian Francis – Telecommunications Cabling
Bronze
Susan Thomas – Early Childhood Education
Logan Parent – Internetworking
Jonathan Tjong – Information Technology Servicers
John Hulsman – Prepared Speech