High school students win ten medals at Skills USA conference

The school sent 45 students and seven advisors to the conference, participating in 24 different contests

– The Skills USA Chapter 211 from Paso Robles High School showcased their talent at the 57th annual California Skills USA Leadership & Skills Conference in Ontario, California, held from April 4 to 7. The event drew students and advisors from the school, who actively participated in various competitions.

Before the competition, Paso Robles students received guidance from teachers and community members representing diverse industries. The school secured a total of 10 medals, with three students earning gold medals and the opportunity to compete at the National Competition in Atlanta, Georgia, scheduled for June.

Paso Robles High School will compete in Aviation Maintenance Tech., Power Equipment Tech., and Telecommunications Cabling categories at the National Competition. The school sent 45 students and seven advisors to the conference, participating in 24 different contests, including written tests, oral interviews, and practical demonstrations. Preparation included Regional Conferences in January and February of 2024. PRHS began the year with 83 competitors in virtual Regional Contests.

For more information about the competition, contact Bartt Frey via email at bfray@pasoschools.org.

The following students medalled:

Gold

Kyle Dart – Aviation Maintenance Technology

Preston Cleaver – Power Equipment Technology

Asyel Mendoza – Telecommunications Cabling

Silver

Bianca Rangel – Early Childhood Education

Wade Willis – Internetworking

Cristian Francis – Telecommunications Cabling

Bronze

Susan Thomas – Early Childhood Education

Logan Parent – Internetworking

Jonathan Tjong – Information Technology Servicers

John Hulsman – Prepared Speech

