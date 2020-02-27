High school track and field team races at intrasquad meet



–Paso Robles High School’s Track and Field Team is gearing up for a competitive spring season. The team held an intrasquad meet last Saturday morning at Paso Robles High School. Click here to see the students’ results at the meet.

“On behalf of the coaching staff and athletes we want to thank everyone who was involved in our Spring Sport Preview, which took place during our intrasquad meet,” Bearcat coaches said in a statement.

“The Bearcat Boosters led the way and worked hard for our Bearcats. With the help provided, donations of chips, and donations of water, we were able to fundraise over $3,000 for our athletes! All money fundraised goes directly to our athletes.”

“We honor all our athletes by having any athlete stand in front of their teammates and share their “PR” or personal record. In other words, any time our athletes better their mark, they have the privilege to share that detail with their teammates. This has been a long-honored tradition for the Bearcats. Secondly, we have the support from various local news outlets who profile our athletes. Finally, we have our weekly newsletter where the coaching staff celebrates various types of performances. With 155 athletes on the team, we try our hardest to recognize all great performances and improvements.”

