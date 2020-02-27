Paso Robles News|Friday, February 28, 2020
You are here: Home » Sports » High school track and field team races at intrasquad meet
  • Follow Us!

High school track and field team races at intrasquad meet 

Posted: 2:03 pm, February 27, 2020 by News Staff

Paso-Robles-High-School-Track-and-Field
Paso Robles High School’s Track and Field Team is gearing up for a competitive spring season. The team held an intrasquad meet last Saturday morning at Paso Robles High School. Click here to see the students’ results at the meet.

“On behalf of the coaching staff and athletes we want to thank everyone who was involved in our Spring Sport Preview, which took place during our intrasquad meet,” Bearcat coaches said in a statement.

“The Bearcat Boosters led the way and worked hard for our Bearcats. With the help provided, donations of chips, and donations of water, we were able to fundraise over $3,000 for our athletes! All money fundraised goes directly to our athletes.”

“We honor all our athletes by having any athlete stand in front of their teammates and share their “PR” or personal record. In other words, any time our athletes better their mark, they have the privilege to share that detail with their teammates. This has been a long-honored tradition for the Bearcats. Secondly, we have the support from various local news outlets who profile our athletes. Finally, we have our weekly newsletter where the coaching staff celebrates various types of performances. With 155 athletes on the team, we try our hardest to recognize all great performances and improvements.”

Subscribe to daily news



Join our 5,850 daily email subscribers



Share this post!Share on Facebook

Facebook

Tweet about this on Twitter

Twitter

Comments

Posted in:  Sports
About the author: News Staff

News staff of the Paso Robles Daily News wrote and edited this story from local contributors and press releases. Scott Brennan is the publisher of this newspaper and founder of Access Publishing. Connect with him on Twitter, LinkedIn, Instagram, or follow his blog. He can be reached at scott@pasoroblesdailynews.com.