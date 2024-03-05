High school wrestling: All League results for Mountain League

– The Paso Robles High School boys wrestling team earned six All Mountain League wrestlers this year. The Mountain League consists of Paso Robles, Atascadero, Morro Bay, Santa Maria, Pioneer Valley and Righetti High School. The boys wrestling team had the most nominated in first team with six, following Righetti with five. Senior Dominic Marquez was named MVP for the Mountain League with going undefeated in league, earning fourth at CIF Division 1, sixth in the Central Section, and ending the season top 16 in the state with a 40 and nine record.

All Mountain League recipients: Logan Camack at 113 lbs, Octavio Martiniez at 120 lbs, Jaimon Montes at 138 lbs, Josh Willis at 150, and Pedro Coronado at 157 lbs. All the wrestlers went undefeated in league. Second team Mountain league was Luke Ciccarelli at 132.

For the girls, Denisse De La Cruz earned second team all league.

-Written and submitted by Coach Nate Ybarra

