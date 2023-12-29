High school wrestling team secures 7th place at Pat Lovell Classic

Student-athletes have chance to meet UFC champion and Gilroy High School’s head wrestling coach, Daniel Cormier

– Coach Nate Ybarra of Paso Robles High School reported notable achievements from the Paso Robles High School wrestling team at the recent Pat Lovell Holiday Classic hosted by Aptos High School over the weekend.

A total of 51 teams participated in the competition, and Paso Robles boys wrestling team secured the seventh-place team position. Individual standouts included Gabriel Martinez, who claimed the seventh spot at 108 lbs., and Logan Camack, securing the eighth position at 113 lbs.

Dominic Marquez showcased an impressive performance, according to Coach Ybarra, finishing second in the 132-pound category. Other notable placements included Brandon England at sixth place (144 lbs.), Josh Willis at seventh place (150 lbs.), and Pedro Caronado at sixth place (157 lbs.).

UFC champion and Gilroy High School’s head wrestling coach, Daniel Cormier, made a special guest appearance. Athletes had the opportunity to meet and take pictures with the coach.

Next Wednesday at 1 o’clock, Paso Robles High School wrestlers will face off against Santa Maria High School. Coach Ybarra highlighted the inclusion of three freshmen in the upcoming tournament, emphasizing the importance of gaining experience and learning from the competition.

The team’s focus will then shift to the prestigious Doc Buchanan tournament at Clovis High School, ranked in the top five nationally. Dominic Marquez is set to compete in this high-profile event..

Share To Social Media