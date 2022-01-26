High school wrestling team travels to compete at MidCal Classic

Paso Robles as a team placed 9th out of 72 teams

– The Paso Robles High School wrestling team traveled to Gilroy High School to compete at the MidCal Classic. There were 72 teams that entered the tournament. The Bearcats, as a team, placed 9th. Three Paso Robles wrestlers placed at the tournament. Sophomore Dominic Marquez placed 6th at 108 pounds. Senior Peyton Kilber placed 6th at 152 pounds. Junior Leo Kemp placed 3rd at 220 pounds.

“This wrestling tournament is the last event for the season and it was a really good place to learn from our mistakes in order to take us to the next level with CIF, Masters, and State coming up within the next couple of weeks,” said Coach Nate Ybarra.

“We are going to get back in the wrestling room and focus on beating Arroyo Grande and Pioneer Valley on Wednesday night as we host these 2 teams for the final league showdown. I am excited for the next few weeks to prepare and taper off for a strong finish. This year I hope to advance seven wrestlers to the State meed in Bakersfield.”

