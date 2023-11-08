High-speed pursuit ends with passenger apprehended, driver at large

Anyone with information on suspect driver urged to contact Templeton CHP

– On Tuesday at approximately 10:56 p.m., a King City California Highway Patrol unit was working a construction enforcement detail on Highway 101 in Monterey County when he stopped a vehicle for speeding through a construction zone south of the southbound Bradley Rest Area. Upon approaching the black 2007 Infiniti G35, the suspect vehicle reportedly rapidly accelerated away southbound on Highway 101. Although the officer attempted to overtake the vehicle, he lost visual of the vehicle.

A Templeton CHP unit observed the vehicle on southbound Highway 101 at 17th Street in Paso Robles moments later and went in pursuit at southbound Highway 101 and Pine Street at speeds in excess of 100 mph. After exiting southbound Highway 101 at Highway 46 West, the suspect driver re-entered Highway 101 northbound at Highway 46 West and evaded northbound on Highway 101 to the Camp Roberts off-ramp, where the driver went wrong-way until the Bradley Rest Area.

As the suspect driver exited the rest area parking lot at a high speed, he reportedly lost control and crashed the vehicle into a hillside west of the on-ramp. Upon coming to rest, the driver and the individual believed to be the right-front passenger (Identified as Khari Young of Oakland) fled on foot. The passenger was apprehended by officers on the scene.

The driver fled in a westerly direction onto Camp Roberts property. Despite a prolonged search of the area including a K-9 and handler, officers were unable to locate the suspect driver. The suspect was described as a Black male adult, 5’9″, around 145 lbs. Anyone with information on the possible driver is requested to contact the Templeton CHP office at (805) 400-6720.

