Highway 1 closure moved 10 miles south of Ragged Point

New closure is at the parking lot by the elephant seals viewing area

– Due to continuing issues with flowing water and debris in the roadway south of Ragged Point, the southern limit of the Highway 1 closure on the Big Sur coast has been moved 10 miles south of Ragged Point, according to Cal Trans District 5.

The new southern limit of the Highway 1 closure is at a parking lot by the elephant seals viewing area. This location is in San Luis Obispo County about four miles north of San Simeon.

The northern limit for the Highway 1 closure remains just south of Deetjen’s Big Sur Inn in Monterey County.

Other than public safety agencies and emergency response teams, no other vehicles are permitted to enter the closure area. Caltrans maintenance crews will perform daytime storm patrols within the closure as long as they judge that it is safe to do so.

The cooperation from the traveling public in staying out of the closure area will ensure that Cal Trans maintenance teams can respond safely to address any emerging areas of concern and that, if called upon, emergency response and public safety teams will be able to travel unimpeded within the closure.

Additionally, during overnight hours, gates will be closed across the roadway within the closure area at the north and south end of Paul’s Slide (PM 22).

There is no estimated time for reopening and additional updates will be provided as more information becomes available.

Road information and updates can also be found on Caltrans District 5 Social Media platforms: Twitter at: @CaltransD5, Facebook at: Caltrans Central Coast (District 5) and Instagram at: Caltrans_D5.

Advertisement

Share To Social Media