Highway 1 closure remains in effect

Crews continue slide clean-up, repairs

– Highway 1 on the Big Sur coast remains closed between Ragged Point in San Luis Obispo County and Deetjen’s Inn in Monterey County at PM 42.2, due to slides and washouts from ongoing winter storm events, according to a press release from Cal Trans District 5.

Crews continue to work at a slide that has covered the roadway at PM 39.5 in Monterey County, south of the Torre Canyon Bridge.

A lane opening on Sunday afternoon was held to facilitate the evacuation of residents and guests.

An update will be provided when more information becomes available on the full reopening of Highway 1 at this location.

Road information and updates can also be found on Caltrans District 5 Social Media platforms: Twitter at: @CaltransD5, Facebook at: Caltrans Central Coast (District 5) and Instagram at: Caltrans_D5.

