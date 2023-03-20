Paso Robles News|Tuesday, March 21, 2023
You are here: Home » Region » Highway 1 closure remains in effect
  • Follow Us!

Highway 1 closure remains in effect 

Posted: 6:05 am, March 20, 2023 by News Staff

highway 1 closureCrews continue slide clean-up, repairs

– Highway 1 on the Big Sur coast remains closed between Ragged Point in San Luis Obispo County and Deetjen’s Inn in Monterey County at PM 42.2, due to slides and washouts from ongoing winter storm events, according to a press release from Cal Trans District 5.

Crews continue to work at a slide that has covered the roadway at PM 39.5 in Monterey County, south of the Torre Canyon Bridge.

A lane opening on Sunday afternoon was held to facilitate the evacuation of residents and guests.

An update will be provided when more information becomes available on the full reopening of Highway 1 at this location.

Road information and updates can also be found on Caltrans District 5 Social Media platforms: Twitter at: @CaltransD5, Facebook at: Caltrans Central Coast (District 5) and Instagram at: Caltrans_D5.

 

Share To Social Media
fb-share-icon
Tweet
fb-share-icon

Comments

Posted in:  Region
About the author: News Staff

The news staff of the Paso Robles Daily News wrote or edited this story from local contributors and press releases. The news staff can be reached at info@pasoroblesdailynews.com.