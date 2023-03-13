Highway 1 closure remains in effect

Storm response continues

– Caltrans crews are working around the clock to clear debris and make repairs on Highway 1 on the Big Sur coast, which remains closed between Ragged Point in San Luis Obispo County and Deetjen’s Inn in Monterey County due to slides and rockfall from an ongoing winter storm event. Crews responded to new slide and rockfall events throughout the day, with waterfalls appearing at new locations and the soil throughout the coast remaining saturated. There is no estimated time for reopening the highway, as considerable slide material continued to accumulate across the roadway at various points.

Blasting crews were called in to reduce large rocks at two locations on either side of the San Luis Obispo/Monterey County line, while at Mud Creek at PM 8.8, a boulder the size of a shipping container is perched in the netting above the roadway. Crews are assessing how best to approach its removal. Caltrans crews are also on alert in northernmost Monterey County, where the Pájaro River has breached its levee and water continues to flow across agricultural fields towards Highway 1 near the Monterey/Santa Cruz County line.

Despite the ongoing work, a new atmospheric river is expected to arrive early next week, accompanied by high winds. Caltrans and contracted crews will continue to work all daylight hours, seven days a week, to respond to storm issues. Road information and updates can be found on Caltrans District 5 social media platforms. Twitter at: @CaltransD5, Facebook at: Caltrans Central Coast (District 5) and Instagram at: Caltrans_D5.

