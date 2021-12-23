Highway 1 on Big Sur Coast closed due to debris on roadway

Closure of Highway 1 extends from Ragged Point to Deetjen’s Big Sur Inn

– Rockfall and debris in the roadway associated with an ongoing rain event has resulted in the closure of Highway 1 on the Big Sur Coast between Ragged Point in San Luis Obispo County and Deetjen’s Big Sur Inn in Monterey County (44.6 miles) while emergency rockfall and debris removal take place. The closure went into effect Wednesday, Dec. 22 at about 9 p.m.

There is currently no estimated time for reopening as maintenance teams continue to assess the closure area during daylight hours.

Assessments of the closure area of Highway 1 will continue to take place during daylight hours and when safe to do so prior to any modification of the closure parameters. Decisions on modifying the closure parameters will be by these field assessments.

This closure of Highway 1 extends from Ragged Point in San Luis Obispo County to Deetjen’s Big Sur Inn in Monterey County.

Ragged Point is located 1.45 miles south of the SLO/Monterey County line: https://goo.gl/maps/3TwYXL6sS1dRbPZi8

Deetjen’s Big Sur Inn is located in Monterey County at Post Mile 42.1: https://goo.gl/maps/bup3meiu6iKeNqkJ8

Barricades, cones, as well as message and directional signs will be in place at both ends of the closure to alert motorists traveling in the area.

For traffic updates on other state highways in Monterey and San Luis Obispo Counties, travelers may contact Caltrans District 5 Public Affairs at 805-549-3318 or can visit the District 5 website at: https://dot.ca.gov/caltrans-near-me/district-5

Share this post!

email

Advertisement

Related