Highway 1 on Big Sur Coast to remain closed for emergency repairs 

– Highway 1 on the Big Sur Coast will remain closed between Ragged Point in San Luis Obispo County and Deetjen’s Big Sur Inn in Monterey County (44.6 miles) while emergency rockfall and debris removal take place.

Caltrans today initiated a $1.3 million emergency contract with Papich Construction for rockfall removal and repair of the rockfall system at Cow Cliffs (PM 28.2), slide and debris removal at Paul’s Slide (PM 22), and repairs to damage at the Caltrans Willow Springs maintenance station (PM 10.4). Crews have mobilized and work will continue tomorrow morning at these locations.

Despite 12 inches of rain in 24 hours at some of the peaks, most portions of Highway 1 on the Big Sur coast fared well during the recent rain event, including those affected by the January 2021 storm.

Assessments of the closure area of Highway 1 will continue to take place during daylight hours and when safe to do so prior to any modification of the closure parameters. Decisions on modifying the closure parameters will be made on a day to day basis and will be informed by these field assessments.

This closure of Highway 1 will continue to extend from Ragged Point in San Luis Obispo County to Deetjen’s Big Sur Inn in Monterey County.

Ragged Point is located 1.45 miles south of the SLO/Monterey County line. Deetjen’s Big Sur Inn is located in Monterey County at Post Mile 42.1.

Barricades, cones, as well as message and directional signs will be in place at both ends of the closure to alert motorists traveling in the area.

For traffic updates on other state highways in Monterey and San Luis Obispo Counties, travelers may contact Caltrans District 5 Public Affairs at (805) 549-3318 or can visit the District 5 website at: https://dot.ca.gov/caltrans-near-me/district-5

