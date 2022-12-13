Highway 1 on Big Sur Coast to reopen today at noon

Travelers can expect one-way reversible traffic control over the next several days

– Highway 1 on the Big Sur coast will be fully reopened to the public at 12 p.m. today.

Travelers can expect one-way reversible traffic control over the next several days and anticipate possible delays during working hours (7 a.m. to 5 p.m.) at Paul’s Slide (PM 22).

This traffic control will permit maintenance crews to clean out material behind protective and catchment barriers.

Travelers can expect delays of up to 10 minutes.

Travelers may contact Caltrans District 5 Public Affairs at (805) 549-3318 or visit the District 5 website at: https://dot.ca.gov/caltrans-near-me/district-5

Road Information and updates can also be found on Caltrans District 5 Social Media platforms: Twitter at: @CaltransD5, Facebook at: Caltrans Central Coast (District 5) and Instagram at: Caltrans_D5.

