Highway 101 paving project starts next week

Lane and ramp closures planned in Atascadero

– A paving project on US 101 from just south of the Santa Barbara Road overcrossing to the Traffic Way undercrossing will begin on Tuesday, Aug. 2 during the overnight hours continuing each week for the next couple of months.

Travelers will encounter night work on northbound US 101 that will result in ramp closures and a single lane closure Monday through Thursday from 7 p.m. to 7 a.m. and Sunday from 9 p.m. to 7 a.m.

Night work on southbound US 101 will result in ramp closures Monday through Thursday from 7 p.m. to 6 a.m. and Sunday from 8 p.m. to 6 a.m. A single lane will also be closed to travelers Monday through Thursday from 7 p.m. to 6 a.m. and Sunday from 9 p.m. to 6 a.m.

Delays should not exceed 10 minutes. Message signs will assist motorists traveling through this area.

The contractor for this $3.2 million project is Papich Construction of Arroyo Grande.

The project is expected to be completed in October 2022.

Caltrans reminds motorists to move over and slow down when driving through highway work zones.

For traffic updates on other state highways in San Luis Obispo County, travelers may contact Caltrans District 5 Public Affairs at (805) 549-3318 or can visit the District 5 website at: https://dot.ca.gov/caltrans-near-me/district-5

