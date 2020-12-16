Highway 101 repair project continues with lane closures this week

–A project to replace concrete pavement at five locations on US Highway 101 between the Hwy. 58 Interchange in Santa Margarita and Traffic Way in Atascadero will continue during the overnight hours on Wednesday, Dec. 16 and Thursday, Dec. 17.

Motorists will encounter a closure of the southbound No. 2 (right) lane beneath the US 101 Overcrossing at Hwy. 58 on Wednesday, Dec. 16 and Thursday, Dec. 17 from 6:30 p.m. until 6 am with a full closure of southbound US 101 at Hwy. 58 from 10 p.m. until 5 a.m. Motorists will exit southbound US 101 at the Santa Barbara Road off-ramp and detour via El Camino Real south to westbound Hwy. 58 through Santa Margarita before re-entering southbound US 101 at the Hwy. 58 on-ramp.

Motorists can expect traffic delays not to exceed 10 minutes. Electronic message boards have been activated to inform the public about this roadwork.

The contractor for this $9 million project is Guy Atkinson of Irvine, Calif. This project is scheduled to be complete in March 2021.

For traffic updates on state highways in San Luis Obispo County, travelers may contact Caltrans District 5 Public Affairs at (805) 549-3318 or can visit the District 5 website at: https://dot.ca.gov/caltrans-near-me/district-5

