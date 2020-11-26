Highway 101 repair project in Atascadero begins next week

–A project to replace concrete pavement at five locations on US Highway 101 between the Hwy. 58 Interchange in Santa Margarita and Traffic Way in Atascadero will begin during the overnight hours on Monday, Nov. 30 through Thursday, Dec. 3 from 7 p.m. until 7 a.m.

Motorists will encounter the closure of the southbound No. 2 (right) lane beneath the Highway-101 overcrossing at Curbaril Avenue and the northbound No. 2 (right) lane beneath the Highway-101 overcrossing at Santa Rosa Road.

Construction will continue the week of Dec. 6 and Dec. 13 with overnight lane closures each Sunday from 8 pm until 7 am and Monday through Friday from 6:30 p.m. until 7 a.m.

Motorists can expect traffic delays not to exceed 10 minutes.

The contractor for this $9 million project is Guy Atkinson of Irvine, CA. This project is scheduled to be complete in March 2021.

For traffic updates on state highways in San Luis Obispo County, travelers may contact Caltrans District 5 Public Affairs at (805) 549-3318 or can visit the District 5 website at: https://dot.ca.gov/caltrans-near-me/district-5

