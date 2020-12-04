Highway 101 repair project in Atascadero continues next week

–A project to replace concrete pavement at five locations on US Highway 101 between the Hwy. 58 Interchange in Santa Margarita and Traffic Way in Atascadero will continue during the overnight hours on Sunday, Dec. 6 through Wednesday, Dec. 9.

The southbound righthand lane at the Highway 101 overcrossing at Curbaril Avenue will be closed on Sunday, Dec. 6 from 8 p.m. until 6 a.m. with a full closure of southbound US 101 at Curbaril Avenue from 10 p.m. until 5 a.m. Motorists will exit southbound US 101 at the Curbaril Avenue off-ramp and re-enter southbound US 101 at the Curbaril Avenue on-ramp.

The southbound righthand lane beneath the Highway 101 Overcrossing at Curbaril Avenue will be closed on Monday, Dec. 7 and Tuesday, Dec. 8 from 6:30 p.m. until 6 a.m. with a full closure of southbound Highway 101 at Curbaril Avenue from 10 p.m. until 5 a.m. Motorists will exit southbound US 101 at the Curbaril Avenue off-ramp and re-enter southbound US 101 at the Curbaril Avenue on-ramp.

Motorists will encounter a closure of the northbound right-hand lane beneath the Highway 101 overcrossing at Curbaril Avenue on Wednesday, Dec. 9 from 7:30 p.m. until 7 a.m. with a full closure of northbound US 101 from 10 p.m. until 5 a.m. Motorists will exit northbound Highway 101 at the Curbaril Avenue offramp and re-enter northbound Highway 101 at the Curbaril Avenue on-ramp.

Motorists can expect traffic delays not to exceed 10 minutes. Electronic message boards have been activated to inform the public about this roadwork.

Construction will continue the week of Sunday, Dec. 13 with overnight lane closures each week on Sundays from 8 p.m. until 7 a.m. and Monday through Friday from 6:30 p.m. until 7 a.m.

The contractor for this $9 million project is Guy Atkinson of Irvine, Calif. This project is scheduled to be complete in March 2021.

For traffic updates on state highways in San Luis Obispo County, travelers may contact Caltrans District 5 Public Affairs at (805) 549-3318 or can visit the District 5 website at: https://dot.ca.gov/caltrans-near-me/district-5

